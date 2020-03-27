Alcatel-Lucent dangles 3-month free use of collab tool for PH firms

French tech firm Alcatel-Lucent has announced it is offering three months of free license for its Rainbow enterprise collaboration tool to support local businesses greatly affected by the impact of Covid-19.

“In essence, good communication is a constant need. Right now, we need to unite and find ways on how to always keep in touch with everyone,” said Kit Andal, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise country manager for the Philippines.

“This is where technology comes into play. Now that companies are currently in a remote work setup, it is technology that enables them to easily adapt to the situation. More importantly, it enables teams to be on the same page and keep things moving,” he added.

The Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow is a cloud-based communication and collaboration platform that is suited to maintaining effective business continuity for companies working remotely from safe locations.

The Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow is built with technology that is highly compatible to home or mobile devices. Important interactions with clients or customers will not be missed as incoming calls to one’s office number can be routed to the landline or handheld phones and can also be easily transferred with one click.

Aside from routing calls, the platform is also optimal for high-quality video meetings and screen sharing, ideal for performance reports, group brainstorming, seamless presentations to prospects online, and other tasks that needs audio-visual communication.

The Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow is also a fail-safe environment for customer data. It is ISO-27001 certified and GDPR compliant, meaning that it upholds the strictest and highest standards in cloud security and management.

“The platform is designed to, if not mimic, be at par with the richness and quality of face-to-face or natural interactions,” said Andal. “We created this product to remove the pain points of online communication, and capably support the users so they can work and collaborate more efficiently,” he added.