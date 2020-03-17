Banks ask clients to utilize digital, online platforms

Banks are urging the general public to utilize digital and online platforms for their transactions and inquires as the government implements the enhanced community quarantine to address the rise of Covid-19 cases.

Instead of going to its branches, state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines advised its customers to use its ATMs, as well as its electronic banking channels such as the Landbank Mobile Banking App, iAccess, WeAccess, Link.BizPortal, Electronic Tax Payment System, and Phone Access. It also encouraged clients to use their debit and credit cards for merchants accepting payment via Visa and MasterCard.

Ayala-led BPI, meanwhile, said social distancing is not a problem with its online and mobile banking tools which customers can use in the comforts of the homes.

Philippine National Bank (PNB) also encouraged the use of its PNB Internet Banking and Mobile Banking App. It urged its clients to check its Facebook account and its website for more announcements.

BDO, on the other hand, said its more than 4,400 automated teller machines (ATMs) are complemented by its digital channels via Internet and mobile platforms. The bank assured its clients it has back-up sites for its business continuity plans (BCP), such as those for client servicing, trading and treasury, operations and information technology.

Security Bank, for its part, said it is encouraging its clients to use online services like the Security Bank Online (SBOL) and the Digibanker for banking transactions. Clients are also urged to call the bank’s 24/7 customer hotline, 8887-9188 and e-mail their queries to customercare@securitybank.com.ph. — Joann Villanueva (PNA)