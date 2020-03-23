Cisco offers free security feature to support remote workers

Internet gear maker Cisco said it has expanded its free offerings in its videoconferencing app Webex to allow employees to stay connected to their teams and continue their business operations.

Recently, Cisco Webex expanded its free offerings to allow employees to stay connected to their teams and continue their business operations. In response to customers asking us for guidance, Cisco is broadening this offer to include security for remote employees by providing extended free licenses and expanded usage counts at no extra charge for Cisco Umbrella, one of its key security technologies that are designed to protect remote workers anywhere, anytime and on any device.

This offer will be available from now until July 1, 2020. To learn how Cisco can help you with business continuity planning during the Covid-19 pandemic, visit this link or contact VST ECS Phils. Inc., its authorized country distributor.