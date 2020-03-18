DICT proposes guidelines for telecommuting in gov’t

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Wednesday, March 18, that it has proposed the adoption of telecommuting guidelines to the Civil Service Commission (CSC) as government offices across the country embrace the alternative work arrangement as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Telecommuting, as defined in Republic Act No. 11165 or the Telecommuting Act, refers to working from an alternative workplace with the use of telecommunications and/or computer technologies. The law was signed by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte in December 2018.

The proposal to adopt telecommunication guidelines is consistent with CSC Announcement No. 13, s.2020 which provides for work-from-home arrangement in light of the Enhanced Community Quarantine over the entire Luzon from March 17 to April 13, 2020. If adopted by government agencies, telecommuting will complement the alternative arrangements already defined in the CSC Announcement No. 12, Series of 2020.

The DICT said heads of agencies are still given the discretion to formulate and implement alternative work arrangements that will ensure the delivery of public service with the observance of social distancing and other preventive health measures.

“They are also afforded sufficient leeway and flexibility in determining the telecommuting arrangements appropriate for their needs, with the necessary precautions and cybersecurity measures,” according to the agency.

DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said telecommuting will help government personnel and workers continue working for their respective agencies while remaining in their homes during the lockdown period.