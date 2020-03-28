Home / I.T. News / DOJ issues rules for ‘e-inquest’ in Metro Manila

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued the rules and procedures for the conduct of electronic or online (e-inquest) inquest proceedings in the National Capital Region during the entire period of public health emergency.

