Globe offers free data access to DOH, Phivolcs, NDRRMC websites

To fight fake news on Covid-19 and Taal volcano status, Globe Telecom is offering free data access to websites of the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

At present, there are numerous conflicting reports about the origin, effects, and reach of Covid-19 ranging from the absurd to the plausible. Likewise, there are varying information on the status of Taal volcano and the affected cities and barangays. The situation often leaves people confused and sometimes, in panic.

This prompted Globe to make data access to the websites of DOH, Phivolcs and NDRRMC available for free to its mobile and prepaid home WiFi customers.

“As a public service, we want to direct our customers to the proper sources of information about Covid-19 and Taal volcano status so that they won’t be misled by fake news which may only cause unwarranted fear. Hopefully, this will encourage them to visit the right websites and not rely on data that may not have been validated or recognized as true,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for corporate communications.

Globe Prepaid/TM customers may access the three websites even if they have no load. The websites, however, will load faster if there is an existing data plan or promo but this will not incur any deduction in mobile data allowance.

Globe customers only need to turn on their smartphone’s mobile data and ensure that they are connected to a Globe 4G or LTE network. The same applies to Globe’s Home Prepaid WiFi.