Gov’t creates online content, ‘Covibook’ for kids during lockdown

Free eBooks and other educational content designed for children can now be accessed under the eEdu-Skills Segment of the Tech4ED project.

The educational materials were sourced from Let’s Read – Asia’s free digital library for Children and uploaded to the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) Tech4ED platform to continually boost learning beyond the classroom.

The educational materials are intended to improve the reading comprehension skills of children. Readers can select their appropriate reading level to access a sizeable collection of eBooks on diverse topics. There is also a Covibook that provides an opportunity for children, parents and educators to learn more about the pandemic and discuss their feelings in earnest.

The materials can be read online or downloaded for offline consumption, and can be automatically translated to different languages, both foreign (English, Mandarin, Japanese, etc.) and local (Tagalog, Cebuano, Hiligaynon, etc.) to cater to a variety of clients.

Interested readers may get unlimited access by creating a Tech4ED account (selecting the Tech4ED center nearest to your location)