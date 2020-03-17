Gov’t orders telcos, ISPs to provide ‘ample’ bandwidth, signal during lockdown

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Monday, March 16, that it has directed the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to ensure consistent and reliable telecommunication services across government and private sectors amid the Covid-19 public health emergency. The NTC is an attached agency of the DICT.

In a memorandum dated March 12, 2020, the NTC was directed to monitor the compliance of all operating Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in providing ample bandwidth allocation, and availability of service and signal, based on their respective service level agreements.

The DICT cited the vital role of ICT in observing the Department of Health’s directive on social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

The agency highlighted the use of ICT in the continuance of key government operations and functions through remote online activities for the rendition of public services; the continuity of economic activities in the private sector, including the business, banking and finance, among others; and the promotion of alternative learning platform for all stakeholders in the education sector.

“According to Republic Act No. 10844, it is the policy of the State to promote the use of ICT for the enhancement of key public services, such as education, public health and safety, revenue generation, and socio-civic purposes. Thus, as the Department mandated to advance the national ICT agenda, we are striving, thru the NTC, to ensure the availability of adequate Internet and mobile connection to all sectors of the Philippine population so they may leverage on the advantages of ICT during these trying times,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said.