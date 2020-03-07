NPC extends registration renewal until Aug. 31

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) is extending until August 31, 2020 the validity of the registration of Personal Information Controllers (PICs) and Personal Information Processors (PIPs) to make way for a new automated system to be launched in July.

The PICs and PIPs covered by the extension are those that previously completed at least Phase-I of their NPC registration. Those that have not yet done so, however, are required to register their Data Protection Officer (DPO) immediately to avoid possible liabilities, per NPC Circular 17-01. (For instructions on how to comply with this requirement, please go here.)

Meantime, the NPC will begin accepting applications for renewal of registration using the new system beginning 01 July 2020.

For queries, DPOs may call the NPC at (02) 8234-2228 local 118; +639101029114 (Smart); +639652863419 (Globe); or via email at compliancesupport@privacy.gov.ph.