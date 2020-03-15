PLDT, Globe heed clamor for deferred payment of bills

Local telcos PLDT-Smart and Globe Telecomsboth announced on Sunday, March 15, that they are giving their postpaid subscribers a 30-day extension for payment of their telephone bills.

The move is in response to the call of the public to delay the payment of monthly telephone bills because of the community quarantine imposed by the government brought about by the Covid-19 contagion.

PLDT-Smart put out this advisory on its Facebook page:

Ayala-owned operator Globe, on the other hand, sent out this text message to their subscribers:

“Globe is one with the entire country in these trying times. To help you remain connected with your loved ones, we are giving all Globe Postpaid (mobile and broadband), including business and enterprise customers nationwide, a 30-day bill payment extension from your due date.”

Sen. Grace Poe earlier called on utility firms and other companies to impose a moratorium on payment of bills in the light of the public health crisis brought about by Covid-19.

“We seek the compassion and goodwill of companies in making sure that there will be no service interruption, disconnections or penalties as a result of the unwanted delay in payment,” Poe said.

“Everyone wants to settle his obligations on time. However, this pandemic has brought unintended consequences that have affected the financial condition of the public, especially workers who are on no work-no pay scheme.”

The lawmaker also said that forcing people to pay up would only create are kilometric queues in banks and payment centers. “This scenario would run counter to our efforts to implement social distancing and to as much as possible keep the people in their homes to avoid the exposure to the disease,” Poe said.