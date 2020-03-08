Realme beefs up entry-level lineup with new C3 model

Right on the heels of the Realme 5’s rework – the Realme 5i – the rising smartphone manufacturer has released another budget device, the Realme C3, which succeeds the C2 that was launched in April last year.

The newer “C” model weighs 29 grams heavier but retains the same composite of the body, both having a Gorilla Glass 3 panel in front housed in a plastic frame and back. The only advantage here of the C3 is the added splash resistance bonus.

C3 users will spot the similar dewdrop notch from the C2, which is now equipped with a 12MP lens instead of the C2’s 13MP. With an added 0.4” screen real estate, the device has a 6.5” screen that rates at an 82.7% screen-to-body ratio.

The viewing experience on the device is displayed on a 720 x 1560p screen that is able to muster a bleak 270 pixels-per-inch (ppi) in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Using the phone outdoors in bright environments is still manageable though, since the C3 has a maximum of 480 nits of brightness.

Running Realme’s own Android skin, the C3 comes equipped with Realme UI 1.0 on top of Android 10.0. Its 12nm Mediatek Helio G70 SoC is partnered with a Mali-G52 GPU on 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Fortunately, the smartphone has a dedicated microSDXC slot on the SIM tray. Although it still uses a microUSB 2.0 port, which is completely understandable with its price, a 3.5mm headphone jack is still present as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The dual-camera setup is still the same with the C2 in the sense that the main sensor is joined by a 2MP depth sensor. Its 12MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) is able to shoot videos up to 1080p quality at 30 frames per second.

Powering the budget device is a 5000mAh large capacity non-removable Li-Po battery with 10W charging. In real-world terms, it can power through an entire day’s worth of usage with mixed mobile data and Wi-Fi connection, gaming, and entertainment with a still some battery left at the end of the day. The only glaring issue with this is probably the charging speed, which might take longer than usual.

“We hope to empower and encourage more young Filipinos to dare to take the first step toward their goals with Realme C3’s powerful features offered at a very accessible price. Now with the Realme C3, more young Filipinos can grit and grind,” said Realme Philippines VP for marketing Austine Huang.

Retailing for P5,990.00, the Realme C3 will come in two colors – Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. The first 1,000 purchases from Lazada will also include a free Realme Buds 2. Aside from online marketplaces, the smartphone is also available in all Realme stores nationwide.