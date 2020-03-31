Realme PH extends device warranty nationwide

In light of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implemented across Luzon, realme Philippines said it is extending the warranty period for all of its products.

Realme devices with warranty expiring during the duration of the ECQ will receive an extension of seven days after the quarantine. Additionally, customers whose gadgets have a replacement period expiring within the ECQ may also have their devices replaced up to three days after the lifting of the month-long ECQ.

“Realme Philippines stays committed to its promise of upholding the best interests and well-being of our key stakeholders – our employees, partners and customers – especially in these stressful times. We prioritize the health of our employees and partners, so we also temporarily put on hold the operations of our service centers in Luzon. Let’s contribute to the battle against this pandemic by staying at home and keeping ourselves healthy,” said realme Philippines vice president for marketing Austine Huang.

All realme service centers in Luzon are non-operational until further notice. Some service centers in the Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, have continued operations while strictly following the protocols of their respective local government units. Customers may direct their concerns or queries to the official Facebook pages of realme Philippines and realme Stores Philippines.