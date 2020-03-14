Telcos deploy free Wi-Fi in hospitals, transport hubs in Metro Manila

To ensure that Filipinos have access to accurate and up-to-date information in the midst of the Covid-19 community quarantine, wireless operators Smart Communications and Globe Telecom have deployed free WiFi connectivity in hospitals and transport hubs.

In Metro Manila, Smart WiFi is available at the Asian Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Center, De Los Santos Medical Center, Marikina Valley Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Dr Jesus M Delgado Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Chinese General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, and Pasay General Hospital.

Globe, meanwhile, is providing free and unlimited internet connection via its GoWiFi services at select hospitals in Metro Manila to help medical frontliners, patients, and their loved ones to remain connected and be informed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

GoWiFi is available in the following locations from March 13 until April 15, 2020:

Manila

Chinese General Hospital

Metropolitan Medical Center

Philippine General Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital

QualiMed Manila – PGH Area

Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center

Ospital ng Tondo

Ospital ng Maynila

Makati

Ospital ng Makati

Taguig

Manila Naval Hospital

St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City

Pasig

The Medical City

Pasig City General Hospital

San Juan

Cardinal Santos Hospital

San Juan Medical Center

Quezon City

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

St. Luke’s Medical Center

Capitol Medical Center

Smart WiFi is also available at LRT1 and MRT3 stations, and at bus stations around the Metro, such as the Araneta Bus Port, Solid North Bus Terminal, Alps Terminal and German Espiritu Liner Bus Terminal in Quezon City, Victory Liner and DLTB Terminals in Pasay City, South Bus Station in Muntinlupa City, Baliwag Bus Terminal in Caloocan City.

With Smart WiFi in place, Filipinos passing through these hubs can access correct information from official sources, such as the Department of Health and other government and news websites, for updates on the Covid-19 community quarantine.

“Let us work together in dealing with this health crisis by keeping ourselves informed on how to best safeguard our health and that of our families and communities during the community quarantine, as well as helping share the correct information about what is happening,” said PLDT-Smart public affairs head Ramon R. Isberto.