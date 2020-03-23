The Filipino Channel Online inks deal with Telstra TV

The Filipino Channel Online (TFC) has partnered with Telstra TV, in a move to provide more Philippine programs in Australia.

In a statement, TFC Online said the official launch took place last month and is meant to intensify TFC Online’s presence on Telstra TV “thereby becoming the preferred streaming service among Filipino users on the platform.”

“It is my pleasure to announce that TFC Online can now be accessed through Telstra TV. We are honored to have Telstra’s support in advancing our mission to provide the finest Filipino content to a much greater number of viewers in Australia,” said Jay Santos, ABS-CBN Global’s country manager for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific.

“Telstra is known for their strength in offering information and communications technology services, and this partnership further broadens our reach through their widely-used platform,” the executive added.

Telstra TV said it “is set to yield more viewers for TFC across Australia.”

As an industry leader in Australia, Telstra TV offers the region the first integrated built-in live TV, catch-up, and on-demand voice and text search function. It allows users to stream movies, TV shows, live shows, music, and free-to-air content.

Subscribers can now take advantage of their access to watch the latest “teleseryes” such as ”Ang Probinsyano,” which is now on its fourth year, ”Make It With You,” the latest Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano starrer and the classic ”Maalaala Mo Kaya” the longest-running drama anthology on TV.

In addition, news programs TV Patrol and Bandila will continue to provide breaking news and information.

Premium members will also have access to over 500 Filipino movies as well as its library of TV series, variety, reality, and talk shows by upgrading to TFC Online’s Premium Plan of $17.99.

Exclusive iWant Originals and Kapamilya Box Office (KBO) movies are now also available for Premium members.

Family members can simultaneously enjoy content unique to their taste as the package allows access up to four devices simultaneously. The 82nd season of the intercollegiate sports tourney UAAP gathered Sydney-based alumni of Philippines’ premier universities to cheer for their alma mater, proving the popularity of TFC’s sports specials.