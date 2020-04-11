Advocacy partners raise P15M via Lazada digital giving platform

Online shopping site Lazada said its advocacy partners have raised a total of P15 million since March 21 through its digital giving platform LazadaForGood.

The donations will go directly to LazadaForGood’s advocacy partners in the form of 13,578 personal protective equipment, 16,453 meals, and food packs, as well as 1,821 hygiene supplies. The much-needed aid goes towards supporting frontliners and providing relief to people affected by the virus in the country.

On top of the donations raised by partner organizations under LazadaForGood, Lazada will be donating P5 million to Caritas Manila, Kaya Natin Movement, and Philippine Red Cross.

Partner organizations under the LazadaForGood platform include UNICEF, Caritas Manila, Virlanie Foundation, Kaya Natin Movement, Philippine Red Cross, 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid, Project PEARLS, Tahanan ng Pagmamahal, World Vision, Save San Roque, Life Cycles PH, Spring Rain Global, UNHCR, Good Neighbors PHL, Habitat for Humanity Philippines, and McDo Kindness Kitchen whose aim is to help provide aid to health workers, daily wage earners, and the less fortunate.

Lazada has also now enabled overseas donations, providing Filipinos living abroad or anyone with a foreign credit card a convenient and secured online payment method to assist the country in its fight against Covid-19.

Donation to a chosen advocacy on LazadaForGood can be done by following these steps: