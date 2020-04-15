Binge eating during lockdown? Check DOST-FNRI website for nutrition info

With most people likely to succumb to binge eating during the lockdown period, the Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) is advising Filipinos to check out its website for the proper nutrition guide.

The agency said the FNRI Menu Guide Calendars from 2009 to 2020 in the site are downloadable and can be printed so it can be displayed on the kitchen wall or dining room for quick hacks on what food to prepare.

The site also contains the food pyramid for lactating, pregnant, elderly (60-69 years old), adults (20-39 years old), teen (13-19 years old), kids (7-12 years old), and toddler (1-6 years old).

“The food guide pyramid is a simple and easy-to-follow daily eating guide for Filipinos. It is a graphic translation of the current ‘Your Guide to Good Nutrition’ based on the usual dietary pattern of Filipinos in general,” the agency said.

Visitors can also download the “Pinggang Pinoy” placemat for kids (3-12 yrs. old), teens (13-18 yrs old), adults (19-59 yrs old), older persons (60 yrs and above), and for pregnant and lactating women.

“Pinggang Pinoy” is an easy-to-understand food guide that uses a familiar food plate model to convey the right food group proportions on a per-meal basis to meet the body’s energy and nutrient needs of a certain age group.

There’s also the nutrition maze where the solver – preferably a child — must choose a right route to reach his/her goal of finding the “go, grow, and glow” foods.

It also has NutritionSchool.ph, which offers a convenient online place of study for anyone with a personal interest in nutrition. The curriculum is composed of basic nutrition, nutrition in the life cycle, nutrition and disease, foods, and meal management.