BPI digital banking tools, on-site measures help clients cope with Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 outbreak has changed how people do things. In fact, they’ve been told to adapt to the “new normal.” Establishments that stayed open throughout the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) — such as banks, groceries, pharmacies, and other places deemed essential — have already experienced what that would be like since they’ve had to practice physical distancing while serving their clients.

Indeed, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) revealed that its retail digital transactions — which include money transfers to other BPI accounts, interbank transfers, transactions with e-commerce partners, bills payments — increased by more than 25 percent in just two weeks since the start of the ECQ.

To further ensure that their clients’ transactions during the ECQ would be worry-free, BPI decided to waive over-the-counter (OTC) and online transfer fees. They also offered fee waivers and discounts for overseas remittances to BPI accounts. BPI clients have expressed their appreciation for the gesture on social media.

Meanwhile, the BPI branches all over the country that were open for over-the-counter (OTC) and other transactions that needed face-to-face interactions also took all the necessary precautions and strictly followed the prescribed protocol. Customers took note of this in their social media posts as well.

BPI’s team of customer service representatives also rose to the challenge of the extraordinary situation.

BPI’s service-oriented response to the Covid-19 crisis doesn’t end there. The bank also reached out to more people in need — which includes deferred payments for its credit card clients, supporting fundraising efforts for those affected by the pandemic, and making sure that its employees were given the necessary assistance so they could get to work.

BPI’s commitment to service amid the Covid-19 pandemic is being applied in every aspect of its operations. This well-executed response is felt by its clients.