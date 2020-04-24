Covid-19-affected firms urged to use online marketing strategy

The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) has advised companies affected by the Covid-19 contagion to explore online solutions for marketing strategies and prepare for long-term disruption.

PDRF also urged companies to explore the possibility of having their goods delivered through fast courier delivery services.

“Companies need to continue communicating with their customers and suppliers to inform them of their business plans and let them know how they can still purchase goods or ask for their services,” PDRF said in a statement.

“They have to inform their customers about changes in business operations and be ready to answer questions or inquiries,” it added.

PDRF said coronavirus-affected firms should maintain a contact list of alternative suppliers and connect with other enterprise owners or business associations and look for ways of supporting one another.

“They can also utilize communication channels such as social media to share how Covid-19 has impacted their businesses to give key stakeholders –government agencies and private sector on how they can help,” it said.

PDRF also urged Covid-19 affected companies the need to explore e-commerce and other online banking solutions as well as available economic packages and services from government agencies and private sector providers.

It likewise advised them to enrol in online courses and join webinars that help increase their business resilience, and enable them to adapt to business disruptions more efficiently.