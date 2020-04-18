DENR unit in Pampanga undertakes digital archiving of permits

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environment Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) office in San Fernando, Pampanga is embracing the benefits of technology by digitizing its archive of licenses and permits.

The records section of DENR-EMB’s San Fernando office receives and stores applications for permits and clearances in the city such as the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) or Certificate of Non-compliance (CNC), among others.

Cristine Dunca, a staff member of the EMB’s property section, said a major task they took on recently was to find new technology to improve the document archiving system in their records section.

In the past, hard copies of applications would be filed into folders and placed in ceiling-high shelves. To retrieve a file, staff would need to check a logbook and go through thousands of folders stacked upon one another, unidentifiable with its fading labels.

File safety also became an issue when hardcopies were lost and, in some cases, eaten by termites, which made it extremely difficult for the staff to recover records.

This was when the EMB San Fernando office decided they needed a change, which came in the form of the Epson WorkForce DS-310 and DS-530 scanners.

“We considered its quality, durability, affordability, and its environmental friendliness,” Dunca said. “We began exploring Epson products in 2018 and found that their scanners would help improve the workflow of our records section.”

Compact and lightweight, the DS-310 is portable and can easily fit into small spaces, allowing the branch to use their desk space more efficiently. With scanning speeds of up to 50ipm and automatic feeding mode, large volumes of documents are scanned continuously.

The DS-310 has a dedicated card slot for plastic cards, and a maximum scan size of up to 215.9 x 1,117.6mm, proving that it can cater to the variety of document sizes that the DENR-EMB San Fernando branch receives for different permit and clearance applications.

The DS-530 is another versatile workforce scanner of the DENR-EMB San Fernando branch that complements the DS-310. Boasting a scan speed of up to 70ipm, the DS-530 handles a wide variety of media between 27-413 gsm, allowing the office to scan anything from papers to plastic cards efficiently and seamlessly. Different groups can also access the same file through Ethernet connectivity, making the different departments more aligned and the workflow smoother.