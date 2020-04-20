DICT orders gov’t websites to use latest cryptographic protocols

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has directed all management information system (MIS) server operators to utilize the updated version of cryptographic protocols for all government websites.

The directives are contained in Department Circular 007 issued on April 16, 2020, which aims to ensure that vital information systems are encrypted and secure from cyber threats.

The circular mandates the designated MIS administrators to migrate and configure all existing Web servers to the updated version of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol to ensure enhanced communications security for government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned or controlled corporations, among others.

TLS is a cryptographic protocol prominently used for end-to-end security for transactions made over the Internet. It aims to prevent the occurrence of network eavesdropping, data tampering, and message forging.

“We would like to promote responsibility and accountability among our IT practitioners in the government, especially among our MIS administrators. During this ECQ, cybercrimes are prevalent. And, to contribute to the administration’s efforts of keeping the people safe from the coronavirus, we should likewise keep them safe from threats against their data privacy and cybersecurity,” DICT assistant secretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic stated.

The circular takes effect immediately in view of the declared public health emergency, the DICT said.