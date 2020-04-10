DOST rolls out own mobile app for latest info on science sector, Covid-19

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) launched last Wednesday, April 8, its own mobile app, which is now available for download for Android devices and soon on iOS.

“At DOST, our goal is to provide a friendly, responsive and mobile-friendly access to science, technology and innovation services, programs, projects, events, and information available to the public,” said DOST secretary Fortunato T. dela Peña.

“As our fellow Filipinos battle the effects of Covid-19, our mobile app would help in informing the public about the efforts of DOST and the entire scientific community against this pandemic.”

Appropriately named the “DOST: Science for the People” app, users will get a 24/7 access to all information about the different services, research and development (R&D) projects, programs, and knowledge products of the agency.

The app will also give access to Covid-19 related efforts of DOST such as the development and production of the Covid-19 test kits and the quick response efforts by DOST agencies through production and distribution of face shields, improvised personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfecting solutions, and food packs.

Users will also be informed about the RxBox developed by Filipino researchers from UP Manila and UP Diliman, with support from DOST-Philippine Council on Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD).

The RxBox is a biomedical device capable of measuring a patient’s temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, uterine contractions, and electrocardiogram readings. There is also available information about DOST-PCHRD’s clinical trials on virgin coconut oil’s potential to possess antiviral properties against Covid-19.

“Our DOST agencies and regional offices have been very active in distributing PPEs such as face shields, reusable face masks and disinfecting solutions to the country’s front liners,” said dela Peña. “Some of the PPEs were improved by DOST technology such as face masks that can repel liquid and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food packs formulated by certified nutritionists.”

The app was created through the partnership of the DOST with Bizooku Philippines which will give DOST an additional platform for media engagement.

The mobile app also features the “Our Fight Against Covid-19” as the landing image, with buttons available for news, infomercials and the call for donations activities.

As the user swipes up the app, frontline services such as scholarships and application for funding opportunities may be viewed. For easier user experience, the main menu contains categories that will be helpful to the user.

The “Be Cool” button contains the latest technologies produced by research and development (R&D). The “Be Healthy” button contains health and nutrition technologies produced by Filipino health researchers and nutritionists. The “Be Innovative” button are R&D technologies that can be adopted by industry members.

The “Be Upscale” button contains funding opportunities available to academe and industry members. The “Be Safe” includes latest announcements and updates from DOST-PHIVOLCS and DOST-PAGASA. Lastly, the “Be Smart” Button contains more information about scholarships and technologies related to youth and education.

At the bottom of the app, a news button is available which contains the latest programs, projects, events, and activities of DOST.

“Optimizing the use of technology and communication is a key component in bringing science to the people,” said dela Peña. “Through the DOST app, we can develop highly personalized features in the app to ensure better user engagement and an enhanced user experience.”