DOST starts mass production of 3D-printed face shields

The Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC), a division under the Department of Science and Technology, said it has started the mass production of medical face shields to address the country’s need for more supplies of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The plastic injection mold for the face shield frame fabricated at the Die and Mold Solution Center (DMSC) inside the DOST-MIRDC Compound in Bicutan, Taguig City

“Our 3D-printed face shields, already distributed to our modern-day heroes, are presently helping our frontliners fight Covid-19. Now, we transitioned to plastic injection technology that allows us to increase production volume – up to 2,500 pieces of face shield frames per day,” the agency said.

The plastic injection mold was fabricated at the Die and Mold Solution Center, a facility within the DOST-MIRDC compound in Bicutan, Taguig City. Mass production of the face shield frames is also being done at the facility.

The DOST unit said partner organizations have donated raw materials such as acetates and polypropylene.

“We have other technology partners joining us in this cause: Omnifab, who fabricated another injection mold; and the Megasamsotite Plant in San Pedro, Laguna, which is another site for mass production of the face shield frames. They can also produce up to 2,500 face shield frames daily,” the agency said in its website.

MIRDC engineers and technicians carry out mass production of the face shield frames

MIRDC said the lack of PPEs is one of the primary reasons why a number of doctors and health professionals have died from the dreaded disease.

“With the mass production of the medical face shields being done simultaneously in Laguna and in Taguig, we can assure the enhanced protection of our frontliners,” said Fred P. Liza, chief of the materials and process research division, and project leader of the DOST-MIRDC’s Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMCen).

“We are calling on organizations, both from the public and the private sectors, for donations of raw materials. With 1000 tons of polypropylene, we can produce 25,000 face shield frames. Our collective efforts will help save the lives of our brave and selfless frontliners.”

The DOST-MIRDC will package and distribute the face shields to various hospitals beginning Monday, April 6, 2020.