E-sports community holds ‘Lockdown Games’ to raise funds for frontliners

Local e-sports firm Mineski Global launched last March 24 a gaming-led tournament called “Lockdown Games”, which aims to gather funds to help fight the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The first week of the tournament gathered P460,000.00 from participating players, e-sports partners, and viewers at MineskiTV’s Facebook channel, nearing halfway of the end goal, which is P1,000,000.00.

The donations are given to Mineski Global’s beneficiaries, the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Medical Foundation, in order to aid medical frontliners.

Brands who have found their entry into esports through Mineski Global have eagerly shown their support, which included Mountain Dew, Enervon Activ, Tostas, Asus Republic of Gamers, and Good Game Digital.

“We are thankful for the generosity and kindness of the e-sports community to the Philippine General Hospital. Your donation will go a long way in empowering our frontliners against COVID-19,” said Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, spokesperson and public affairs coordinator of PGH.

To spice up the Lockdown Games, Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) superstars and avid gamers Junmar Fajardo, Marc Pingris, Japeth Aguilar, and Kiefer Ravena also battled in a DoTA 2 showmatch last April 6.

“I am humbly calling our entire community, especially those who will take part in the Lockdown Games and our partners, to lend us their hand in what we think is the bigger battle: that of providing immediate help to our friends in the health sector who are manning the frontlines against this pandemic through your donations,” said Ronald Robins, Mineski Global CEO and founder.

Interested parties may donate any amount until the end of the tournament, April 13, via an email pledge sent to mineskitv2@mineski.net, via text at 09272798615, or through Mineski Global’s GCash via 09178747768.