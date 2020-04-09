Facebook to reduce video transfer rates in PH during lockdown

In response to the Philippine government’s call to ensure Internet stability during the Covid-19 public health emergency, Facebook will temporarily reduce the bit rates for videos in its site and in Instagram.

This is according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT), which said the measure is expected to address network congestion and free up bandwidth allocation that may be used for other vital online services.

The DICT said Facebook is working closely with mobile operators in the Philippines to manage any bandwidth constraints during the crisis.

DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said the imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) is causing a significant surge in the usage of digital services and streaming platforms which straining the country’s Internet infrastructure.

“Along with food, water, and medicine, connectivity is vital for the people right now. With the participation of our private sector, we hope to maintain and improve the Filipino’s Internet connectivity during this crisis,” Honasan said as he expressed his appreciation for online streaming platforms that have heeded the agency’s call to help ease data congestion.

Online streaming platforms Netflix, Google, iFlix and iWant have taken similar measures as requested by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).