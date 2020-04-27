Fitbit introduces in-app Covid-19 resource hub

Fitness tracker manufacturer Fitbit has introduced a new tab in the Fitbit app to give the Fitbit community access to information and resources about Covid-19.

Users with the Fitbit app and a Fitbit account in select countries, including the Philippines, can now see a new tab on the bottom right, titled “Covid-19”. In the new tab, users can access tools that can help them stay active and healthy from home with the latest information from the World Health Organization d.

What’s new?