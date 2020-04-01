Fitbit intros advanced fitness tracker Charge 4 in PH

Health and fitness tracker Fitbit has announced Fitbit Charge 4, which offers advanced combination of sensors and features including built-in GPS and Spotify, and can last up to seven days of battery life in swim-proof design.

Charge 4 includes Fitbit’s latest innovation, Active Zone Minutes, a new personalized standard based on resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets the heart pumping, measuring the time spent in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes.

New content has also been added to Fitbit Premium, including programs, workouts from brands like barre3, Down Dog and Physique 57, mindfulness tools, challenges and more. Along with 40 new pieces of free content, Fitbit is also offering a free 90-day trial for new Premium users.

“Our mission has always been to help people around the world get healthier. In today’s extraordinary times, that mission is more important than ever, but we realize how hard it is to focus on your health and wellness. However, staying active, eating well and getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and boost immunity,” said James Park, CEO and co-founder.

“To help support our users, we’re offering a free trial of Fitbit Premium and added content so our users have the right tools at home to help them stay healthy, and with Active Zone Minutes, we are giving users a new personalized standard for health and fitness so they can get the most out of any activity that works for them, and help to keep them motivated.”

Pre-order for Charge 4 and Charge 4 Special Edition has started at Fitbit.com, available in stores, and online worldwide starting April 2020.

Charge 4 is available for P9,590 in black, rosewood, and storm blue/black. Charge 4 Special Edition is available for P10,890 for Special Edition in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band plus a classic black band to easily swap out for workouts or a sportier look.

Charge 4 accessories are sold separately in store and online, and are compatible with Fitbit Charge 3 devices, starting at P1,690. Fitbit Premium was launched late last year and is available now for P519/month or P4,190/year.