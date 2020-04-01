Ford deploys Transit vans to transport medical frontliners

Ford Philippines is deploying its Ford Transit vans to help transport medical and healthcare frontliners amid the enhanced community quarantine that saw the suspension of public transportation in Luzon.

“We are one with the nation in recognizing the important contributions of medical frontliners, our modern-day heroes, whose roles are very critical during this Covid-19 pandemic,” said PK Umashankar, managing director of Ford Philippines. “With the Ford Transit, we are able to assist in their mobility needs so they can provide the much-needed medical care as soon as possible.”

Ford partnered with Lifeline 16-911 for a lendout of the Ford Transit for the entire duration of the quarantine period to transport medical frontliners to Lifeline’s various points of dispatch. Points of dispatch are standalone ambulance stations spread across Metro Manila that house the ambulance, equipment, and crew.

Lifeline 16911 is the largest private ambulance and pre-hospital provider in Metro Manila that offers 24/7 emergency quick response ambulances, doctors on call, and patient transfer services.

Ford has also lent another Ford Transit van to Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa City for the duration of the quarantine period to shuttle medical workers from various pick-up points in the city to the hospital and then back to designed drop-off points. The lendout will allow the medical frontliners to get to Asian Hospital faster and more conveniently to facilitate medical service delivery.

The automotive company is also looking to lend its Ford Ranger pickup trucks to partner-organizations to help transport food, supplies, equipment, and other essential goods.