Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi extends HomeSurf199 free data boost

Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi is extending the free additional GBs for HomeSurf199 until May 15, 2020, the telco has announced. With this, customers will have data allocation of up to 30GB (23GB base data + 1GB of YouTube/day) valid for seven days.

Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers can register to HomeSurf and HomeWatch promos, track their data usage, and seek assistance for basic connectivity issues via the Globe At Home app which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi can be purchased through the Globe Online Shop, Facebook Messenger, the official Shopee or Lazada Globe stores, and other accredited resellers for P999. Each device comes with free 10GB of data for seven days upon activation and can be delivered straight to homes for free.