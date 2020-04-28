Globe bares appointment of new CEO for GCash subsidiary

Globe Telecom has announced the appointment of Martha Sazon as new chief executive officer of Mynt, operator of GCash, effective June 1, 2020, transitioning from her current role as Globe’s senior vice president and head of broadband business.

New Mynt CEO Martha Sazon

Sazon succeeds Indian expat Anthony Thomas who led the fintech company in the last three years Thomas will continue to serve as advisor to the Mynt board.

Sazon joins Mynt with 12 years of leadership experience across various businesses in Globe such as postpaid mobile, small and medium business, and broadband business.

“Inherent to her is the ability to pioneer and execute breakthroughs that led to significant and sustainable results, all anchored on addressing the most important customer needs such as the MySuperPlan, SME solutions-selling, and Home Prepaid Wifi and Streamwatch Xtreme Prepaid, while transforming operations through agile and digitalization,” said Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO.

Globe said Mynt is focused on accelerating financial inclusion through mobile money, micro-loans, and technology. As an affiliate of Globe, Ant Financial (affiliate of Jack Ma’s Alibaba), and Ayala, Mynt operates two fintech companies: GCash, a micropayment service that transforms the mobile phone into a virtual wallet, and Fuse, a tech-based lending company that provides microloans to business loans.

Mynt is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, an corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe.