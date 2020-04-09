Google PH unveils report tracking movement of Pinoys during outbreak

Google has released the Covid-19 Community Mobility Report in the Philippines to provide insights around Filipinos’ movement in line with the community quarantine.

According to the US-based Internet giant, the reports have been developed to be helpful while adhering to stringent privacy protocols and policies.

The reports use aggregated, anonymized data to chart movement trends over time by geography, across different high-level categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.

To protect people’s privacy, no personally identifiable information, like an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is made available at any point, the company said.

“We are committed to explore ways on how Google’s products such as Maps can play an important role to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. We hope that the Community Mobility Report could be helpful to make critical decisions to combat Covid-19,” said Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines.

“We appreciate Google’s continued support to the government in the fight against Covid-19. The availability of aggregated anonymized location information, which follows stringent privacy protocols and the Data Privacy Act, will help us better understand the mobility of our citizens and the impact of enhanced community quarantine measures to limit the spread of infections,” said National Privacy Commission (NPC) chair Raymund Liboro.