Hackers employing social engineering attacks against remote workers

With majority of employees now working from home and accessing company resources through personal computers and mobile devices, attackers are employing creative social engineering techniques that prey on vulnerable employees.
Because social media has been the main source of communication and information-sharing among mobile users, attackers are capitalizing on this behavior to unleash advanced persistent attacks (APTs) and related exploits.
The hacking techniques are sophisticated in nature and operates within the accessed system for a long time while inserting code rewriting malware, establishing backdoors, snatching administrator rights, seeking vulnerabilities, and ultimately harvesting information and leaving a means to access the same system for future attacks.
Defenses put up by enterprises are drastically weakened when private users are working at a foreign touchpoint such as working from home during today’s coronavirus pandemic. Training the workforce and equipping them with traditional antivirus and firewall measures would not simply cut, according to global security firm Kaspersky.
In an online webinar, Kaspersky’s director for Asia Pacific Research Group Vitaly Kamluk said that whatever is happening on the physical world will always have a corresponding reflection on the cyber domain.
He added that with more staff bringing work computers at home without proper monitoring, social engineering thefts have become much easier. Although there are systematic drops in the frequency of attacks during weekends, social engineering tricks remain plenty, Kamluk said.
In one instance, there has been an online offering on a website called Corona Antivirus which is actually an exploit that infects the downloader’s computer with malware, a BlackNet remote distribution tool. By using the fear of pandemic, the attackers are able to deploy DDoS attacks and steal passwords.
Aside from organizations cutting budgets and choosing cheaper cybersecurity solutions due to the current global situation, they also lose the ability to perform incident response on location whenever there is a case of cyberattack, the cybersecurity firm said.
Basically, work staff are left to their own devices and must fend for themselves amidst the growing number of scams that are becoming better at seeming credible, with some actually using WHO situation reports as a decoy.
That is why, Kamluk said, there is great importance placed on monitoring measures like Kaspersky’s APT Intelligence Reporting to combat the surge of attack variety and volume. Organizations must have accessible technical data on the formats, as well as the entire investigation and discovery phases to be able to deploy remote incident response, he said.
Caraga school lab creates face mask filter from waste materials
Google launches Journalism Emergency Relief Fund for local newsrooms
Hackers employing social engineering attacks against remote workers
Covid-19 to bring profound changes to PH workforce, says JobStreet
DOT unveils online training via Zoom for tourism stakeholders
IBM: Your computer can help scientists seeking Covid-19 treatments
Airbnb partners with PH private sector to provide space for frontliners
US, UK raise alarm on cybercriminals targeting work-from-home individuals
SEC alerts investors against unlicensed groups riding on new technologies
Hackers selling 500,000 Zoom accounts for less than a peso each
Binge eating during lockdown? Check DOST-FNRI website for nutrition info
Fitbit data reveals steep decline in average step count during pandemic
Viber posts 120% increase in messages sent, 85% for calls in PH
Benguet electric coop to offer broadband services of Converge ICT
New BPI mobile app offers real-time, hassle-free transactions
DICT, NPC say number portability law a game-changer; will help craft IRR
Google commemorates Puerto Princesa Subterranean River in latest Doodle
Kaspersky Lab adds MSI-ECS as PH distributor to boost B2B market
Want to remove something online? A PH firm can do that for you
Most firms still unprepared for cybersecurity attack, says report
Philippine Innovation Act gets bicam nod, seen boosting MSMEs
Cagayan ecozone’s shift as ‘crypto hub’ sends revenues soaring
Study: PH optimistic about AI but lacks traits needed for adoption
NPC conducting probe on 48 online lending apps due to client harassment
BPO firms say they followed safety procedures during earthquake
We strive to bring to local readers all the ICT news and product information relevant to the Philippines. We seek to cover the whole ICT spectrum — from consumer to the enterprise. READ MORE ABOUT NEWSBYTES.PH
Copyright © 2019 Newsbytes Philippines