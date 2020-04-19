Lenovo bares Intel i9 H-series processors for new Legion lineup

In its first virtual press conference ever, Lenovo Philippines has brought the new 10th-generation i9 H-series processors to its high-end Legion 7i gaming laptop offering alongside the Legion 5Pi, Legion 5i and 5, the refreshed Y740Si, and an IdeaPad Gaming 3i.

Starting with the most premium model priced at P119,995, the Lenovo Legion 7i laptop is headlined by a 240Hz display refresh rate, the tactile TrueStrike keyboard design, battery boosting Advanced Optimus feature which makes its debut with this new lineup release, and the thermal solution Coldfront 2.0.

The Coldfront 2.0 cooling system is marketed as an optimized blending of both hardware and software components to achieve lower system temperatures through enhanced airflow. With a feature called Dual Burn, the users can maximize the 7i’s CPU and GPU for predictable frames per second (FPS) while keeping thermal throttling at bay.

Both the 7i and the Y740Si will also come equipped with dual liquid crystal polymer fan systems called Vapor Chamber Cooling for cycling air and lessening the heat build-up on the motherboard.

Meanwhile, the TrueStrike Keyboard layout aims to provide complete anti-ghosting, sub-millisecond response, soft-landing switches, and key-travel aided by a second transition curve design.

Dolby Vision will be powering the 240Hz display panel that enables the laptop to reach sub-1ms response times for smooth cinematics with deeper levels of black tones and brighter whites, 100% color (sRGB) accuracy, at least 300nits of brightness, and all the while still preventing screen tearing.

To back a demanding display and power-hungry internals, the Lenovo Legion gaming PCs will be the first devices to be introduced with the new Advanced Optimus functionality that enables switching between using the Integrated Graphic Processing Unit for a longer battery life and the discrete NVIDIA GPU for a higher FPS, rendering the need to reboot the machine to perform the same operation as before, non-existent.

Michael Ngan, general manager and president of Lenovo Philippines, said the new Legion lineup and services is the company’s answer to the demand of Filipino users for devices ready to run the latest games and eSports professionals in the country.

“When we started Legion in the market in 2017, we also took it upon ourselves to bolster the local gaming community. There are so many competitive titles out there where our players can shine but don’t simply because they lack the necessary gear to handle them,” said Ngan.

Although all the new offerings carry the Intel mobile processors, Lenovo is allowing for the first time its customers to have the option for their laptops (including the Legion Y740Si) to be equipped with the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processor instead.

The 15” all-metal ‘Sleek Grey’ Legion 7i weighs at 2.2kg and the visuals are displayed at a VESA DisplayHDR 400 IPS Full HD screen with 500nits of brightness. It is also equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, Dolby Atmos speaker system, Rapid Charge Pro functionality, and 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD with up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

Meanwhile, the 15” Legion 5Pi has an Iron Grey chassis, Dolby Vision and Coldfront 2.0, a Legion TrueStrike 4-zone RGB keyboard, and 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD on top of a 32GB DDR4 RAM. Weighing at 2.5kg and supported by an 80WHr battery, the Legion 5Pi will retail for P74,995.

Also equipped with 10th Gen Intel H-Series mobile processors, the Phantom Black Legion 5i and 5 can arrive with either an RTX 2060 or GTX GPU. The 5i will be available in 15” and 17” models, the 15” retailing for P62,995 while the 17” price will be announced at a later date. The 15” Legion 5, meanwhile, starts at P56,995.

The updated Y740Si is primarily released to introduce the new processors for its price point. The device was first seen at CES and features a 15” 4K quality IPS panel with 100% RGB color gamut. An optional Lenovo Legion BoostStation is available for an external GPU that can house either an NVIDIA or AMD graphics card.

The Lenovo Legion Y740Si starts at P144,995 while the standalone BoostStation is available starting at P44,995.The Y740Si will already come bundled with a Legion BoostStation with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3, on the other hand, is only currently available with an Intel processor, with an AMD Ryzen option later in the year. Its price starts at P52,995.