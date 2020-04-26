LGUs deploying e-trikes to transport front-liners

The Department of Energy (DOE) said on Saturday, April 25, that electric tricycles (e-trikes) are now being utilized by local government units (LGUs) to ferry frontliners due to the lack of public transportation during the lockdown period.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, DOE secretary Alfonso Cusi said 3,000 e-trikes were distributed by DOE to LGUs in 2019. Based on reported data of the DOE, more than 1,640 e-trikes are currently operating to serve the front-liners.

In Metro Manila, the cities that are using e-trikes to transport front-liners include the cities of Mandaluyong with 170 units, Pasig with 200 units, Malabon with 175 units, Pasay with 101 units, and Valenzuela with 250 units.

In Valenzuela, the e-trikes are also being used as market-on-wheels. LGUs in Laguna, such as Bay, Biñan, and Los Baños have rolled out a total of 120 e-trikes as free service for front-liners.

A total of 200 e-trikes in Carmona City were deployed to help the LGUs serve the front-liners, while 120 e-trikes are now utilized by Echague, Isabela, and 20 e-trikes in Tuguegarao City.

Aside from the reported data of DOE, the Manila city government is one of the first LGUs to deploy e-trikes to transport healthcare workers and front-liners. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)