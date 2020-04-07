More Covid-19 facilities in Luzon to get free WiFi

To expand its support for government and healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic, PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications is providing more newly activated facilities for Covid-19 patients with free WiFi.

Smart is deploying carrier-grade fiber-powered WiFi at New Clark City in Tarlac and the Philippine Army Gymnasium in Taguig, which will also accommodate Covid-19 patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs).

The venues are in addition to the previously announced Smart WiFi-powered Covid-19 hubs at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the Philippine International Convention Center and the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Smart WiFi is also being deployed in La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong City and Far Eastern University in Alabang, Muntinlupa, which are housing Covid-19 frontliners from nearby hospitals.

“In a show of thanksgiving and appreciation for our frontliners, we want to make our Covid-19 facilities as comfortable as possible for them. Together with PLDT Enterprise, we were able to power up our different sites with Smart WiFi — allowing our medical professionals to stay in contact with their families during this period,” said Vince Dizon, presidential adviser for flagship projects.

“This rollout is part of PLDT-Smart’s commitment to equip our frontliners with reliable connectivity and relevant digital tools to help them during this nationwide Covid-19 response. We look forward to more of this type of collaboration with government and non-governmental organizations,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart president and CEO and PLDT chief revenue officer.

Smart WiFi connectivity is also available in provincial capitols as well as city and municipal halls across the country, which are being used as a base of operations for local government logistics, transportation and relief.