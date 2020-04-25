NPC probing privacy violation complaints from Covid-19 patients

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) disclosed on Saturday, April 25, that it is investigating complaints for privacy violations it received in the last few weeks from Covid-19 patients.

In a statement, the privacy agency said the breach notifications involved the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive personal information of suspect, probable, and confirmed Covid-19 patients.

“The NPC is now looking into said breach incidents, in accordance with our internal procedures and in collaboration with concerned Personal Information Controllers (PICs), for remediation and other purposes within the bounds of the Data Privacy Act of 2012,” said NPC chair Raymund Liboro in a statement.

To avoid similar instances from happening again, the NPC called on health institutions and their Data Protection Officers (DPOs) to strengthen the protection of patient data.

“After all, fostering mutual trust and protection between patients, health institutions and authorities is crucial in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” the agency said.

“Patients will only fully and truthfully disclose the needed information to authorities if they feel assured that the information will be properly used for treatment, disease surveillance and response, and will be protected against any type of misuse, such as unauthorized disclosure, which has proven to result in stigma-driven physical assaults, harassments, and acts of discrimination,” it stressed.

The NPC laid down organizational, physical and technical security measures that health institutions and their staff may enforce to protect patient data against unauthorized disclosure: