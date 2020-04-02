NPC warns ‘social vigilantes’ for threats against health workers

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has condemned “social vigilantes” who are attacking or threatening the safety of health workers in the misguided belief that such acts of discrimination may serve the public good.
In a statement on Thursday, April 2, NPC chair Raymund Liboro explained that self-styled social vigilantes are those who take it upon themselves to enforce their views of what they consider appropriate beliefs and behavior.
The NPC chief said there have been incidents in which these social vigilantes doused chemicals on health workers, expelled them from boarding houses, or refused them lodging and even barred them from taking tricycles on their way to work or home.
The health workers, he said, are being attacked as a group, prompting a number of them not to wear uniforms in public for fear of being discriminated against, or worse assaulted.
“These acts are unacceptable and their perpetrators must be penalized in accordance with law,” Liboro said. “We also denounce people who irresponsibly publicize the personal data of persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring(PUMs), thus exposing them to danger even graver than the novel coronavirus itself – that of maltreatment, online bullying and physical violence from individuals who may be driven by desperation and fear.”
Liboro said the health workers, as well as the PUIs and PUMs under their watch, are not the enemy. “They are on the battlefront of the public health emergency, doing their part to contain the crisis and deserving the support and compassion from the rest of us,” he said.
The NPC chief added: “Their human rights must be respected in these times of great social and economic distress. They have the right to be left in peace and their personal information protected against being disseminated without their consent.”
He said once personal information of health workers, PUIs and PUMs is divulged, targeting, doxing and stigmatization are not far behind. Social vigilantes, he pointed out, contribute to the problem by dampening the bayanihan spirit and damaging collective capacity to respond in an organized and humane way.
“They must, therefore, be discouraged and stopped,” Liboro said. “The National Privacy Commission is committed to deter all unlawful use of personal data.”
Mobile app to monitor movements of PUI, PUMs set to be unveiled
NPC warns ‘social vigilantes’ for threats against health workers
BPI encourages clients to be more cybersafe with digital security features
Interest-free financing on essential goods launched via Lazada Wallet
Germ concern over shared surfaces to push 30% growth in smart home voice control
Coronavirus being used as bait in attacks on businesses via email
Makati Med, PayMaya pilot ‘teleconsultation’ in light of Covid-19 contagion
Rights advocates call for repeal of fake news provision in new law
Philips unveils portable gear with humidifier for sleep apnea patients
Viber teams up with WHO to create chatbot for verified Covid-19 news
FEU team deploying AI-powered drones for thermal scanning in checkpoints
Benguet electric coop to offer broadband services of Converge ICT
New BPI mobile app offers real-time, hassle-free transactions
DICT, NPC say number portability law a game-changer; will help craft IRR
Google commemorates Puerto Princesa Subterranean River in latest Doodle
Kaspersky Lab adds MSI-ECS as PH distributor to boost B2B market
Want to remove something online? A PH firm can do that for you
Most firms still unprepared for cybersecurity attack, says report
Philippine Innovation Act gets bicam nod, seen boosting MSMEs
Cagayan ecozone’s shift as ‘crypto hub’ sends revenues soaring
Study: PH optimistic about AI but lacks traits needed for adoption
NPC conducting probe on 48 online lending apps due to client harassment
BPO firms say they followed safety procedures during earthquake
We strive to bring to local readers all the ICT news and product information relevant to the Philippines. We seek to cover the whole ICT spectrum — from consumer to the enterprise. READ MORE ABOUT NEWSBYTES.PH
Copyright © 2019 Newsbytes Philippines