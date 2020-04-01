Oppo PH extends service warranty amid Covid-19 lockdown

Smartphone maker Oppo is offering a warranty extension program for all Oppo users and dealers affected by the Covid-19 quarantine period. The extended terms and service warranty cover provisions on repair services and device and accessories replacement policies.

Since the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine period, Oppo has temporarily ceased operations of its service centers and concept stores in affected areas in the Philippines.

“We understand the difficulties that the Filipinos are going through at this period. As a way of helping, we’ve made adjustments in our business by offering a warranty extension to all Oppo users affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. We hope that this will somehow aid our consumers during this trying time,” said Kent Zhang, head of aftersales at Oppo Philippines.

Devices with warranty expiry dated March 9, 2020 until the last day of the quarantine period will be granted an extension of two months that will immediately take effect after the last day of the quarantine period. The repair covers services such as screen repairs, hardware and software tune ups, and other parts malfunctions.

This extension applies to both Oppo devices and accessories repairs.

Devices purchased between March 1 – 20, 2020 will be granted an extended replacement term of seven days effective after the quarantine period. However, the customer shall provide required documents and proofs for the claims on factory defects for the consideration of the extension.

Inspected and approved device replacements handled by an Oppo service center representative with an official issuance of Inspection Order starting February 20 until March 20 are also covered by the extension. Dealers affected will be able to return the devices to Oppo by May 20, 2020.