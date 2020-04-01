PayMaya now allows fund transfer to Smart Padala centers

Digital payment firm PayMaya said it now allows its users to send money directly to more than 30,000 Smart Padala centers nationwide — even without having to step out of the house during the lockdown period.

Employers who want to support the families of their kasambahay in the province or those who want to mobilize resources in their hometown can use the Send Money feature of PayMaya to transfer funds to virtually anyone in the country.

Here’s how:

Check if the Smart Padala center near you is open and ask for their 16-digit account number. Log in to your PayMaya account and click Send Money. Enter the account number in the field provided, followed by the amount you wish to send to your recipient, then click “Continue” Review and verify the transaction details, then click “Send” To claim the money transfer, the recipient must proceed to the Smart Padala center you sent the funds to and present one valid ID, his/her mobile phone number, as well as the reference number of the transaction as proof.

To be able to send money to another PayMaya user or to a Smart Padala center, you must have an upgraded PayMaya account. This will also raise your monthly transaction limit to P100,000, from just P50,000 for non-upraded accounts.

To upgrade your account, simply click the “Upgrade My Account” button in the menu, fill in the required details, and upload any of the following IDs for fast and seamless review and approval of your application: Driver’s License, Passport, UMID, Postal ID, SSS ID, or PRC license.

Make sure that you have also entered the same full name and birthdate details as reflected in the ID that you uploaded, and that the photo of the ID is clear and unobstructed.

Meanwhile, for those who want to send money to other banks, they can do so by clicking the “Bank Transfer” button in the PayMaya app. The transfer fees for this service have been waived until further notice.