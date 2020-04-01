PGH to use DOST’s RxBox for Covid-19 in-patient monitoring

To help in the country’s battle against Covid-19, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has deployed 106 units of RxBox to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) which is one of the designated Covid-19 referral centers in Luzon.

Developed by Filipino researchers from UP Manila and UP Diliman, with support from DOST’s Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), RxBox is a biomedical device capable of measuring a patient’s temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, uterine contractions, and electrocardiogram readings.

The RxBox units were manufactured in partnership with IONICS EMS Inc., a local manufacturing company based in Laguna.

The device was originally intended to facilitate identification of patients needing control of chronic non-communicable diseases and to support maternal and child health care in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

Specific to the country’s Covid-19 response, RxBox will be used for bedside monitoring of vital signs, oxygen saturation, and electrocardiogram readings of patients diagnosed with Covid-19, especially those in severe or critical conditions who need continuous monitoring.

The DOST said the use of the RxBox device can reduce contact between patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and healthcare workers, as it provides an efficient way for healthcare workers to monitor multiple patients at once.

DOST IV-A, the implementing agency of the ongoing RxBox 1,000 Roll-out Project, will coordinate with DOST regional offices for identification of other Covid-19 referral centers where the remaining units of RxBox may be distributed.