PH Mobile Legends team wins Covid-19 charity tourney

Local eSports team ONIC Philippines bagged the first prize at the Mytel Myanmar Covid-19 Charity Tournament, an international Mobile Legends tournament organized to raise funds for Covid-19 relief efforts held last March 30 to April 8.

Team ONIC Philippines

The prize pool from the tournament amounting to $10,000 (about P507,360.00) will be donated to Covid-19 cure and prevention efforts in Myanmar.

Despite having only been formed in 2019, ONIC Philippines has already proven their mettle. In their first year, the team qualified as the runner-up in the Mobile Legends Pro League-Philippines (MPL) Season 4, the local qualifier for the MLBB World Championship, the largest and most prestigious mobile eSports competition in Southeast Asia.

In the Mytel charity tournament, organized by game developer Moonton and telecommunications firm Mytel Myanmar, eight Southeast Asian eSports teams from Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines battled it out online in double elimination brackets.

From the group stages, only six teams qualified for the playoffs led by ONIC Philippines and the Burmese Ghouls, who secured their slots in the semi-finals with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Unopposed in the semi-finals, the Yellow and Black and the Ghouls faced off once more at the grand finals, which ended in a victory for ONIC with a 3-2 score.

Meanwhile, the Yangon Galacticos, also from Myanmar, failed to quell the advance of ONIC Philippines earlier in the semi-finals (0-2) and was forced to settle for third place.

ONIC Philippines also nabbed first place at the Amplfy WFH Charity Cup held last April 9 when it trounced first runner-up and longtime rival Bren Esports (3-1).

Proceeds raised will be donated to the United Nations Covid-19 response fund according to Tier One Entertainment, the Philippine-based eSports agency who organized the tournament.

For ONIC Philippines, joining e-Sports competitions for charity and the use of digital payments is one of the ways to raise donations for Covid-19 relief efforts while staying at home.

“We hope we are inspiring others to help out too. No matter how big or small our actions may seem, any help we give can make a difference. Everyone has a part.” said team captain Jonmar Villaluna.