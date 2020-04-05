PH posts highest spike in time spent on WiFi in Asia

A new report from telecom metrics firm Opensignal showed that Filipino mobile users spent the highest average time on WiFi in Asia during a period when most countries in the region went on a lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Philippines had the highest average time on WiFi among mobile phone users in Asia during the week covering March 16 to 22. “Our analysis shows that time on WiFi increased significantly on a week-on-week basis in many countries including the Philippines,” according to Opensignal.

Opensignal said it first detected a statistically significant week-on-week increase in the percentage of time smartphone users in the Philippines have spent on WiFi in the second week of March – an increase of 4.2%, which caused it to rise to 55.8%.

“Time on WiFi in the Philippines then rose by 13.4% week-on-week to 63.3% in the third week of March. This was the largest week-on-week increase we observed across all the Asian countries that we are tracking. To put this in perspective, we only observed higher increases in Peru and Spain — 20.4% and 16.8%, respectively,” it said.