Pinoys turning to digital donations to help fight Covid-19

With most Filipinos staying at home because of the enhanced community quarantine, many are turning to digital donations as a way of helping those severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Digital payment firms PayMaya and GCash have driven much of this new trend with both companies reporting huge amounts of money donated via their digital platforms.

To date, PayMaya said it has been able to raise more than P15 million in total donations across all of its platforms on behalf of various charitable organizations.

GCash, meanwhile, said it has facilitated over P18.14 million in donations for the collective fight against Covid-19. The funds were used to purchase medical gears to protect frontline health workers from contracting the virus, as well as relief goods for the families that were hit the most by the effects of the lockdown.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Filipino GCash users. We know very well that everyone is affected by the pandemic, and we at GCash are happy to see that our platform is being maximized during these trying times,” GCash chief technology and operations officer Pebbles Sy-Manalang said in a statement.

To make donating easier, PayMaya said it has equipped churches, religious groups, and other faith organizations with QR codes that donors can use in their PayMaya app.

Caritas Manila, the social action arm of the Archdiocese of Manila, also now has a QR code that can help them raise funds intended for various causes in light of the current public health situation.

“Our current environment is changing many aspects of people’s lives. Churches and religious groups are turning to technology to continue their respective missions, and we at PayMaya are here to enable them with financial technologies such as QR,” said Shailesh Baidwan, president of PayMaya.

To donate to Caritas Manila, users only need to log in to their PayMaya account, press “Scan” at the bottom part of the home screen, point their phone’s camera toward the QR code, enter the amount they want to donate, and click “Pay”.

Aside from religious organizations, PayMaya has also enabled various non-government organizations and charitable institutions to accept donations online or via PayMaya through its #OneAgainstCovid initiative.

Interested donors can send funds to groups such as the Philippine Red Cross, UNICEF, Oxfam Pilipinas, and the UP-PGH Medical Foundation, among many others through the #OneAgainstCOVID19 website by scanning the respective PayMaya QR codes of these groups, or by going to the Pay Bills section of the PayMaya app.

GCash users, on the other hand, may continue to donate by clicking on the “Pay Bills” icon on their GCash app, choose the “Others” tab, and click on “FightCovid19.” Users then have to enter their name and the amount that they are donating to confirm their donation.