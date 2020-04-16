PLDT, Smart allow customers to pay in 6-month installment

Subscribers of PLDT and Smart Communications will be allowed to pay their bills through a six-month installment payment scheme to help ease the financial distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In an advisory, PLDT said the program will cover unpaid balances of their customers as of April 30 and will include PLDT Home customers, Smart postpaid, and Sun postpaid mobile users.

“Subscribers can settle their unpaid balances as of April 30 in six equal monthly payments with 0 percent interest and no penalties,” the advisory read.

It said that all eligible customers will be enrolled in the program automatically. (Click here for frequently asked questions)

“We hope that through this payment program, we will help keep you connected whether you are at home, the office or elsewhere after the enhanced community quarantine period,” said Manuel Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT.

In March, PLDT Home implemented a 30-day bill payment extension period and suspended disconnection of overdue accounts of post-paid subscribers beginning bill period March 16 to April 15.

After the payment extension period, PLDT said a bill will be sent to its customers reflecting the first installment amount.

While the companies do not offer different installment schemes for those who wish to pay sooner, it said that customers may pay more than the amount due for the month or even pay their bill in full.

Missed or insufficient payments in any of the installment periods will go through the normal collection process and may result in the temporary restriction of service. — Raymond Carl Dela Cruz (PNA)