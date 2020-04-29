Smart unveils ‘Giga Work’ data pack for e-learning, work-from-home

Mobile operator Smart Communications has launched Giga Work, which is said to be the first data pack in the Philippines that gives customers access to a range of productivity apps ideal during this time of physical distancing.

Available to all Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers, Giga Work features open access data allocation, plus 1GB for Work and Study apps every day, valid for as long as the promo is active.

For example, Giga Work 99 comes with 2GB open access data, plus 1GB for Work and Study apps every day valid for 7 days, which subscribers can use for online meetings, online collaboration with colleagues, online shopping, and online payments.

To register, subscribers may dial*123# and choose Giga Work.

Giga Work offers access to popular online meeting apps such as Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebEx, which many companies, schools, and organizations have been using to meet with employees, students, partners, and clients during these challenging times.

Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebEx feature secure group video and voice calls, and offer their respective tools for screen-sharing and file-sharing for lectures or business presentations in real time. These features also make it so much easier for students and professionals to align, teleconference, and collaborate with their classmates or work peers anytime and anywhere.

Giga Work also provides access to Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite, which offer an efficient online workplace where professionals and students can create and edit files, share and store documents, and work on projects and presentations together.

Subscribers can also rely on Giga Work for their ride-hailing, online shopping, and delivery needs through Grab, Lalamove, Lazada, and Shopee; take advantage of the convenience of online payments through PayMaya and GrabPay; and connect with their peers through WhatsApp.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers also have the option to avail of Giga Work Plus, which comes with Unli AllNet Calls and Texts. Giga Work Plus 199 comes with 2GB open access data, plus 1GB for Work and Study apps every day and Unli AllNet Calls and Texts valid for 7 days.

Giga Work adds to Smart Prepaid’s suite of Giga offers, which are designed to cater to the various lifestyle needs and passions of customers.

Smart offers Giga Video for subscribers who want to binge-watch the latest online shows and series, and Giga Stories for those who love sharing their experiences with friends and loved ones on social media.

Smart also offers Giga Games for avid mobile gamers, and Giga Music for those who want their daily dose of tunes and podcasts via their favorite music streaming apps.