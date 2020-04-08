TNVS gets first crack on gov’t cash aid for PUV drivers

The Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) started releasing on Tuesday, April 7, cash aid totaling P33.408 million or P8,000 each to 4,176 Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers in the National Capital Region (NCR) to help them cope with the suspension of mass public transportation amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The financial assistance is part of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed last April 3, 2020 between Landbank, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for the distribution of emergency subsidy to qualified drivers of TNVS, Public Utility Jeeps (PUJs), UV Express (UVs), Public Utility Bus (PUBs), Point-to-Point Bus (P2P), Taxi, School Transport, Tourist Transport, and Motorcycle (MC) Taxi.

Beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are not covered by the cash assistance and have been excluded by DSWD to avoid duplication of benefits.

The cash aid may be claimed via over-the-counter transactions from any open Landbank branch. All fees and charges are waived for the cash grant.

“We are working closely with the DSWD and LTFRB for the efficient and effective distribution of emergency subsidy to our PUV drivers. Rest assured that Landbank will continuously support the national government in carrying out social protection programs to combat Covid-19,” said Landbank president Cecilia Borromeo.

The cash grant is in line with the passage of Republic Act No. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One” Act and the issuance of DSWD-DOLE-DTI-DA-DOF-DBM Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2020 or the “Special Guidelines on the Provision of Social Amelioration Measures.” — PNA