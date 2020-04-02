UP launches Web portal, map for Covid-19 responders

The University of the Philippines Covid-19 Pandemic Response Team has created a Web portal to provide the public with vital information for fighting the Covid-19 contagion in the country.

Endcov.ph’s map view has a color-coded “heat map” showing which localized areas have the most (darker areas) and the least (brighter areas) number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The website features a highly detailed map where users can zoom in or zoom out to see street or satellite views of the general locations and numbers of Covid-19 cases, hospitals, quarantine checkpoints, and other usable data inputted by UP Resilience Institute (UPRI) staff.

Other pages of the website show Covid-19-related policies, advisories, resources, symptoms of the disease, charts, statistical data, and profiles of patients who have been investigated, tested, admitted, and treated in hospitals, including those who have died and those who have recovered from the disease.

The UPRI serves as “a proactive hub of benchmark innovative information vital to the nation’s efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation.”