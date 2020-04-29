Viber groups offer hard-to-find supplies during lockdown

There’s no doubt that shopping for essentials has been quite a challenge with the enhanced community quarantine still in full force. But this can’t be truer for those looking for some not-so-essential-yet-important supplies.

Now is even a more inconvenient time for appliances and gadgets to break down or to run out of the baby’s body wash as not all grocery stores carry these specific items on their shelves. Thankfully, Filipinos don’t have to wait for the end of quarantine to find solutions as Viber Communities can help.

With the many restrictions in place, many sellers have turned to Viber and created innovative communities to connect to their customers, offering important items that aren’t food or medicine.

Here are some communities that can help you find specific needs and have them delivered straight to your doorstep.

Viber also has communities where you can purchase food items — from whole foods to fast food. Shop for fruits and veggies at Fruits and Vegetables Manila and Sikay Farms. Find baked foods at Cakes & Bread Marketplace and start a baking project with the help of Homebaking & Supplies NCR.

To satisfy your fast food cravings, make sure to join Take Out & Delivery at SM for a quick guide on which restos and shops at your nearest SM mall are open for takeout and delivery. Or find an assortment of food choices — from frozen goods like Vietnamese spring rolls to must-try treats like ube cheese pandesal at Frozen Contacts Community.