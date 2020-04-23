Viber intros disappearing messages feature in chats

Messaging app Viber has announced that it is adding an extra layer of privacy with the launch of its disappearing messages feature in all chats. The function allows users to set a timer for sending text, photo, video, or other types of files for a few seconds, minutes, hours, or even days.
To make message disappear, users can just tap the clock icon on the bottom of the chat and select the disappearance period for the message. Then, they can type and send the message to the target recipient. Once the person sees the message, the automatic countdown begins until the content disappears.
Though Viber messages are already encrypted, the app has nonetheless continued to add more privacy features for its users. In 2015, Viber released a “delete message” feature for all chats, and in 2017 added a hidden and secret chats option.
“We are proud to announce the disappearing messages feature launching in all 1-on-1 chats. Introduced by Viber in 2017 as part of the ‘secret’ chats experience, over time we became convinced that a similar measure of ensuring confidentiality, including sending a notification when the recipient takes a screenshot of the disappearing message, should be added to regular chats. This marks another step in our journey towards being the safest messaging platform in the world,” said Ofir Eyal, COO of Viber.
