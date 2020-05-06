Google ties up with local website to bring real-time info on Covid-19

Google Philippines said it has provided Cloud and Maps services support to local website Dashboard Philippines to help Filipinos access relevant and credible information related to Covid-19.

Dashboard Philippines is one of the first local websites that track donation drives and initiatives to communities, as well as mapping out medical facilities that are in need of supplies. Fully developed by volunteers, it collects publicly available information from trusted resources to consolidate them in one dashboard for the public’s ease of access.

With regard to the coronavirus crisis, Dashboard Philippines updates its website to show more relevant information such as checkpoints, donation centers, open establishments, shuttles for essential workers, and hospitals that have available beds, among others. The website uses Google Cloud and Google Maps platforms to present all this information in an intuitive and accessible manner.

As part of its Covid-19 response efforts, Google has given Google Cloud Platform credits to Dashboard Philippines to run the application at no cost on their end. This enables the developers to focus on building new features and enhancements to the app. The company has also provided free Google Maps API credits so Dashboard Philippines can continue to show real-time information and updates in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“As the fight against the pandemic continues, we strive to build more local response efforts and enter into more partnerships to organize highly relevant and credible information that Filipinos can easily access and use. We are glad to collaborate with Dashboard Philippines and power its website with Google Cloud and Maps technologies so more Filipinos can be armed with helpful information,” said Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines.

Weston Lim, founder and lead developer of Dashboard Philippines, said vital information plays an important role in overcoming the pandemic. “Through our collaborative effort with Google, we hope to keep Filipinos updated with real-time information as we heal as one and stand together in the fight against Covid-19,” Lim said.

Google is also working with Dashboard Philippines for donations and relief operations by integrating data of Dashboard Philippines into Google Maps and Waze, providing an easy process for those who want to contribute to ongoing efforts.