PPGL gaming tourney returns for 3rd year with focus on mobile

The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) has commenced its third year of nationwide e-sports competition with a mobile-focused format and a bigger line up of fan-favorite e-sports titles — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Rules of Survival mobile — while introducing new ones — Marvel Super War and Call of Duty mobile.

Due to varying degrees of quarantines in the country as well as strict provisions of social distancing, all qualifiers for the four featured titles will be held online only. Registration is free for all featured titles and interested participants are invited to register through the link which houses general PPGL Tournament Information.

Among many other firsts that the PPGL will be promoting this 2020 is the focus on gathering aid for institutions working round the clock to combat the pandemic. To start the new season, PPGL will cater to mobile game titles through daily cups, with long-form tournament runs on the horizon, which has at least two phases that can last multiple weeks.

Another big change this year is the addition of Community Cups, where fans are invited to play with their favorite streamers and e-sports influencers like Z4pnu, C.hix, GhostWrecker, Kristine Santamena and Een Mercado, and shoutcasters like Shinboo and Manjen for ML:BB. The community cups will run for six straight weeks starting in the last week of April until the first week of June.

Aside from a daily P10,000.00 cash prize, winning teams will also be playing for the benefit of the Philippine Heart Center for a total donation of P680,000.00.

The PPGL was launched on April 28 with the ML:BB Community Cups, followed by group stage broadcasts for CODM and ROS on June 20, and 21, respectively. The group stages will conclude with ML:BB and Marvel Super War starting July 11.

Teams who survive the group stages will be facing off against each other from July 31 to August 2 to crown the season’s Philippine Pro Gaming League champions.

“We are all dealing with the ECQ in our own way. Mineski Global, consistent with our advocacy, would like to showcase PPGL as one of the platforms to promote responsible gaming while enabling the community to express its solidarity with the frontliners against the pandemic,” said Mineski Global CEO and founder Ronald Robins.